Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226441
Date Died
July 14, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Andrea Karl
6823 Stroud Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Thursday, July 14, 2016

Applicant

Gerald Karl
6823 Stroud
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
James Forrest Lentz
James F Lentz Attorney
25988 Byron Dr
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2017 EST 226441—Estate of Andrea Karl. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. F. Lentz, atty.
