Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226441
- Date Died
- July 14, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Andrea Karl
6823 Stroud DriveMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Thursday, July 14, 2016
Applicant
Gerald Karl
6823 StroudMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
James F Lentz Attorney
25988 Byron Dr
North Olmsted OH 44070
Text2017 EST 226441—Estate of Andrea Karl. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. F. Lentz, atty.
