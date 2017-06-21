Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226444
Date Died
May 8, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Patricia A. Cherry

Date Died :Monday, May 8, 2017

Applicant

Deborah A. Cherrry
1491 West Clifton Boulevard
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
John Richard Tullio Jr.
Cavitch, Familo & Durkin Co, LPA
1300 E 9th St, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 226444—Estate of Patricia A. Cherry. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. R. Tullio, Jr., atty.
