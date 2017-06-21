Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226444
- Date Died
- May 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Patricia A. Cherry
Date Died :Monday, May 8, 2017
Applicant
Deborah A. Cherrry
1491 West Clifton BoulevardLakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Cavitch, Familo & Durkin Co, LPA
1300 E 9th St, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 226444—Estate of Patricia A. Cherry. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. R. Tullio, Jr., atty.
About your information and the public record.