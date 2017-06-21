Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226447
Date Died
December 14, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Kenneth R. Slovick
7550 Batholomew Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Matthew Evan Henoch
Cavitch, Familo, Durkin Co, LPA
1300 E 9th St, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Donna L. Slovick
11575 Harbourlight Drive
North Royalton OH 44133

Text

2017 EST 226447—Estate of Donna L. Slovick. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. E. Henoch, atty.
