Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226448
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
December 30, 1976
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

James W. Austin
11217 Lardet Avenue
Cleveland OH 44104

Date Died :Thursday, December 30, 1976

Applicant

Elizabeth A. Goodwin
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Ann Goodwin
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 EST 226448—Estate of James W. Austin. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
