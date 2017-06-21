Date Filed Wednesday, June 21, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226448 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died December 30, 1976 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 226448—Estate of James W. Austin. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. E. A. Goodwin, atty.