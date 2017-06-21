Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226448
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
James W. Austin
11217 Lardet AvenueCleveland OH 44104
Date Died :Thursday, December 30, 1976
Applicant
Elizabeth A. Goodwin
22050 Mastick RoadFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 EST 226448—Estate of James W. Austin. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
