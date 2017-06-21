Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226449
- Date Died
- November 4, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Mary Jane Caldwell
5200 Royalton Rd Apt. C-8North Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Friday, November 4, 2016
Applicant
Sandra L. Caldwell
4296 Bagdad Rd.Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Oberholtzer & Filous, LPA
39 Public Square, Suite 201
Medina OH 44256
Text2017 EST 226449—Estate of Mary Jane Caldwell. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. L. Wetherbee, atty.
