Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226449
Date Died
November 4, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Mary Jane Caldwell
5200 Royalton Rd Apt. C-8
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Friday, November 4, 2016

Applicant

Sandra L. Caldwell
4296 Bagdad Rd.
Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Christopher Lee Wetherbee
Oberholtzer & Filous, LPA
39 Public Square, Suite 201
Medina OH 44256

Text

2017 EST 226449—Estate of Mary Jane Caldwell. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. L. Wetherbee, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 