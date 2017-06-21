Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226451
- Date Died
- May 16, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGAug 10, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Heidi M. Grivas
7975 Highland Hills CtParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co.
Suite 1800
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Robert N. Carlson
7975 Highland Hills CtParma OH 44129
Date Died :Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Text2017 EST 226451—Estate of Robert N. Carlson. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 10, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. S. Seich, atty.
