Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226451
Date Died
May 16, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 10, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Heidi M. Grivas
7975 Highland Hills Ct
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
John Stephen Seich
McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co.
Suite 1800
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Robert N. Carlson
7975 Highland Hills Ct
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226451—Estate of Robert N. Carlson. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 10, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. S. Seich, atty.
