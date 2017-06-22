Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226454
- Date Died
- May 29, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Eleanor Lishing
1012 Dillewood RoadCleveland OH 44119
Applicant
Carl J. Lishing
878 Overlook Ridge DriveCleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Mark S. Telich, Attorney at Law
782 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119
Text2017 EST 226454—Estate of Eleanor Lishing. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. S. Telich, atty.
