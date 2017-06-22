Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226454
Date Died
May 29, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Eleanor Lishing
1012 Dillewood Road
Cleveland OH 44119

Applicant

Carl J. Lishing
878 Overlook Ridge Drive
Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Steven Telich
Mark S. Telich, Attorney at Law
782 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119

Text

2017 EST 226454—Estate of Eleanor Lishing. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. S. Telich, atty.
