Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226455
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- May 4, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Charles L. Grospitch
5834 GareauNorth Olmsted OH 44039
Date Died :Thursday, May 4, 2017
Applicant
Glenn A. Grospitch
313 Hammett Rd.Greer SC 29650
Applicant's Attorney
Manning & Manning Attorneys at Law, LLC
7064 Avon Belden Rd
North Ridgeville OH 44039
Text2017 EST 226455—Estate of Charles L. Grospitch. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. A. L. Manning, atty.
About your information and the public record.