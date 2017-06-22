Date Filed Thursday, June 22, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226455 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died May 4, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 226455—Estate of Charles L. Grospitch. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. A. L. Manning, atty.