Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226455
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
May 4, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Charles L. Grospitch
5834 Gareau
North Olmsted OH 44039

Date Died :Thursday, May 4, 2017

Applicant

Glenn A. Grospitch
313 Hammett Rd.
Greer SC 29650
Applicant's Attorney
Allison Lynn Manning
Manning & Manning Attorneys at Law, LLC
7064 Avon Belden Rd
North Ridgeville OH 44039

Text

2017 EST 226455—Estate of Charles L. Grospitch. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. A. L. Manning, atty.
