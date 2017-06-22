Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226457
Date Died
November 7, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Catherine A. Reinhard
2147 Chesterland Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Maria Louise Shinn
The Shinn Law Firm, LLC
12511 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-5004

Decedent

Mary Catherine Meyer
2147 Chesterland Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 226457—Estate of Mary Catherine Meyer. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. L. Shinn, atty.
