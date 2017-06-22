Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226457
- Date Died
- November 7, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Catherine A. Reinhard
2147 Chesterland Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
The Shinn Law Firm, LLC
12511 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-5004
Decedent
Mary Catherine Meyer
2147 Chesterland Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Monday, November 7, 2016
Text2017 EST 226457—Estate of Mary Catherine Meyer. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. L. Shinn, atty.
About your information and the public record.