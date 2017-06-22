Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226459
- Date Died
- March 22, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 8, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Brian Thompson
2156 Walter RoadWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Brian Thompson
2156 Walter Road
Westlake OH 44145-4319
Decedent
S Marguerite Shipman
4520 West 224th StreetFairview Park OH 44126
Date Died :Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Text2017 EST 226459—Estate of S Marguerite Shipman. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 8, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. B. Thompson, atty.
About your information and the public record.