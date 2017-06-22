Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226459
Date Died
March 22, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 8, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Brian Thompson
2156 Walter Road
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Brian Thompson
Brian Thompson
2156 Walter Road
Westlake OH 44145-4319

Decedent

S Marguerite Shipman
4520 West 224th Street
Fairview Park OH 44126

Date Died :Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226459—Estate of S Marguerite Shipman. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 8, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. B. Thompson, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 