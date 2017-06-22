Date Filed Thursday, June 22, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226459 Date Died March 22, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Aug 8, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 226459—Estate of S Marguerite Shipman. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 8, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. B. Thompson, atty.