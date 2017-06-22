Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226460
Date Died
April 9, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Sep 25, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Scott Prileson
7250 Northpointe Ct.
Painesville OH 44077
Applicant's Attorney
Jules Norman Koach
Jules N Koach, Attorney at Law
720 Leader Building
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Joan C. Prileson
570 N. Rocky River Drive
Berea OH 44017

Date Died :Sunday, April 9, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226460—Estate of Joan C. Prileson. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Sep. 25, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. N. Koach, atty.
