Date Filed Thursday, June 22, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226460 Date Died April 9, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Sep 25, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 226460—Estate of Joan C. Prileson. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Sep. 25, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. N. Koach, atty.