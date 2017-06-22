Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226460
- Date Died
- April 9, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGSep 25, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Scott Prileson
7250 Northpointe Ct.Painesville OH 44077
Applicant's Attorney
Jules N Koach, Attorney at Law
720 Leader Building
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Joan C. Prileson
570 N. Rocky River DriveBerea OH 44017
Date Died :Sunday, April 9, 2017
Text2017 EST 226460—Estate of Joan C. Prileson. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Sep. 25, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. N. Koach, atty.
