Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226466
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$166,000.00
Date Died
April 17, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Martha W. Strunk
1346 Haverston Road
Lyndhurst OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
John Michael Manos
John M. Manos Co. LPA
739 East 140th St.
Cleveland OH 44110

Decedent

Richard J. Strunk
1320 Irene Road
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Date Died :Monday, April 17, 2017

Fiduciary

Martha W. Strunk
1346 Haverston Road
Lyndhurst OH 44124
Fiduciary's Attorney
John Michael Manos
John M. Manos Co. LPA
739 East 140th St.
Cleveland OH 44110

Text

2017 EST 226466—Estate of Richard J. Strunk. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $166,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. M. Manos, atty.
