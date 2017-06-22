Date Filed Thursday, June 22, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226466 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $166,000.00 Date Died April 17, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 226466—Estate of Richard J. Strunk. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $166,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. M. Manos, atty.