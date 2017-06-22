Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226466
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $166,000.00
- Date Died
- April 17, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Martha W. Strunk
1346 Haverston RoadLyndhurst OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
John M. Manos Co. LPA
739 East 140th St.
Cleveland OH 44110
Decedent
Richard J. Strunk
1320 Irene RoadLyndhurst OH 44124
Date Died :Monday, April 17, 2017
Fiduciary
Martha W. Strunk
1346 Haverston RoadLyndhurst OH 44124
Fiduciary's Attorney
John M. Manos Co. LPA
739 East 140th St.
Cleveland OH 44110
Text2017 EST 226466—Estate of Richard J. Strunk. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $166,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. M. Manos, atty.
