Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226467
Date Died
September 28, 2015
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Rebecca Galligan
2366 Glen Valley Drive
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Neil Howard Spike
The Spike & Meckler Law Firm, LLP.
1551 W. River Road N.
Elyria OH 44035

Decedent

John Galligan
2366 Glen Valley Drive
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Monday, September 28, 2015

Text

2017 EST 226467—Estate of John Galligan. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. N. H. Spike, atty.
