Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226467
- Date Died
- September 28, 2015
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Rebecca Galligan
2366 Glen Valley DriveWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
The Spike & Meckler Law Firm, LLP.
1551 W. River Road N.
Elyria OH 44035
Decedent
John Galligan
2366 Glen Valley DriveWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Monday, September 28, 2015
Text2017 EST 226467—Estate of John Galligan. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. N. H. Spike, atty.
