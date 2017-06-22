Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226470
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$200,000.00
Date Died
May 17, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Vikki S. Huibregtse
18745 Midland Place
Brookfield WI 53045
Applicant's Attorney
Mohammed Joseph Bidar
Cavitch Familo & Durkin, LPA
1300 East Ninth Street, 20th F
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Eileen C. Kless
4446 Baintree Road
University Hts. OH 44118

Date Died :Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226470—Estate of Eileen C. Kless. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $200,000.00. M. J. Bidar, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 