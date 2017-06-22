Date Filed Thursday, June 22, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226470 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $200,000.00 Date Died May 17, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 226470—Estate of Eileen C. Kless. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $200,000.00. M. J. Bidar, atty.