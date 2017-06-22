Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226470
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $200,000.00
- Date Died
- May 17, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Vikki S. Huibregtse
18745 Midland PlaceBrookfield WI 53045
Applicant's Attorney
Cavitch Familo & Durkin, LPA
1300 East Ninth Street, 20th F
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Eileen C. Kless
4446 Baintree RoadUniversity Hts. OH 44118
Text2017 EST 226470—Estate of Eileen C. Kless. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $200,000.00. M. J. Bidar, atty.
