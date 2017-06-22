Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 22, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV226474
Filing Code
APP

Plaintiff

Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District
3900 Euclid Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115
Plaintiff's Attorney
Julie Anne Blair
NE Ohio Regional Sewer District
3900 Euclid Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

W Christopher Murray
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 E. Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

Cynthia Evans
1533 East 115th Street
Cleveland OH 44106

Defendant

Woods Cove Iii, Llc
1801 West Olympic Blvd.
Pasadena CA 91199

Defendant

Dennis G. Kennedy
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 E. Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 ADV 226474—Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District vs Cynthia Evans, et al. Petition for land appropriation filed. J. A. Blair, atty.
