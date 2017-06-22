Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV226474
- Filing Code
- APP
Plaintiff
Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District
3900 Euclid Ave.Cleveland OH 44115
Plaintiff's Attorney
NE Ohio Regional Sewer District
3900 Euclid Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115
Defendant
W Christopher Murray
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 E. Ninth StreetCleveland OH 44115
Defendant
Cynthia Evans
1533 East 115th StreetCleveland OH 44106
Defendant
Woods Cove Iii, Llc
1801 West Olympic Blvd.Pasadena CA 91199
Defendant
Dennis G. Kennedy
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 E. Ninth StreetCleveland OH 44115
Text2017 ADV 226474—Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District vs Cynthia Evans, et al. Petition for land appropriation filed. J. A. Blair, atty.
