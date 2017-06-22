Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226475
Date Died
August 29, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Leon Graham
19200 Roseland Ave.
Euclid OH 44117

Applicant

Kathy E. Graham
19200 Roseland Ave.
Euclid OH 44117
Applicant's Attorney
Brian Patrick Scherf
Kahn Kruse Co. LPA
1301 E. Ninth St.
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 226475—Estate of Leon Graham. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. B. P. Scherf, atty.
