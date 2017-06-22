Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226475
- Date Died
- August 29, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Leon Graham
19200 Roseland Ave.Euclid OH 44117
Date Died :Monday, August 29, 2016
Applicant
Kathy E. Graham
19200 Roseland Ave.Euclid OH 44117
Applicant's Attorney
Kahn Kruse Co. LPA
1301 E. Ninth St.
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 226475—Estate of Leon Graham. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. B. P. Scherf, atty.
