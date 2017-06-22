Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226476
Date Died
December 31, 2015
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Richard J. Tanski
13308 York Blvd.
Garfield Hts. OH 44125

Decedent

Theresa Tanski
13308 York Blvd.
Garfield Hts. OH 44125

Date Died :Thursday, December 31, 2015

Fiduciary

Richard J. Tanski
13308 York Blvd.
Garfield Hts. OH 44125

Text

2017 EST 226476—Estate of Theresa Tanski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
