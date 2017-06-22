Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226476
- Date Died
- December 31, 2015
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Richard J. Tanski
13308 York Blvd.Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Decedent
Theresa Tanski
13308 York Blvd.Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Date Died :Thursday, December 31, 2015
Fiduciary
Richard J. Tanski
13308 York Blvd.Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Text2017 EST 226476—Estate of Theresa Tanski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
