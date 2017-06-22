Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226485
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Date Died
May 5, 2017
Filing Code
AWDASB

Decedent

David K. Hart
2811 182nd Avenue North East
Redmond WA 98052

Date Died :Friday, May 5, 2017

Applicant

Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 226485—Estate of David K. Hart. Miller, S. & B., attys.
