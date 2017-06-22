Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226485
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Date Died
- May 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Decedent
David K. Hart
2811 182nd Avenue North EastRedmond WA 98052
Date Died :Friday, May 5, 2017
Applicant
Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 226485—Estate of David K. Hart. Miller, S. & B., attys.
