Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226486
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Date Died
- November 7, 2012
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Applicant
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Pedro Pizarro
1722 Cambridge Cove Circle., Apartment 107Lakeland FL 33810
Date Died :Wednesday, November 7, 2012
Fiduciary
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 226486—Estate of Pedro Pizarro. Miller, S. & B., attys.
