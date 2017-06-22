Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226486
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Date Died
November 7, 2012
Filing Code
AWDASB

Applicant

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Pedro Pizarro
1722 Cambridge Cove Circle., Apartment 107
Lakeland FL 33810

Date Died :Wednesday, November 7, 2012

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 226486—Estate of Pedro Pizarro. Miller, S. & B., attys.
