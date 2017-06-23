Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226487
Date Died
February 23, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

William Welsh
25090 Mill River Road
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret Tisha Karl
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017

Decedent

Brenda J. Cottos
25090 Mill River Road
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Date Died :Thursday, February 23, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226487—Estate of Brenda J. Cottos. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. M. T. Karl, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 