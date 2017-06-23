Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226487
- Date Died
- February 23, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
William Welsh
25090 Mill River RoadOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017
Decedent
Brenda J. Cottos
25090 Mill River RoadOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Thursday, February 23, 2017
Text2017 EST 226487—Estate of Brenda J. Cottos. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. M. T. Karl, atty.
