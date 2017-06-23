Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226491
Date Died
March 6, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 7, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Kathleen R. Lewis
30380 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Monday, March 6, 2017

Applicant

Lindsay Quan
7347 Barker Way
San Diego CA 92119

Text

2017 EST 226491—Estate of Kathleen R. Lewis. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 7, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
