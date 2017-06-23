Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226491
- Date Died
- March 6, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 7, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Kathleen R. Lewis
30380 Center Ridge RoadWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Monday, March 6, 2017
Applicant
Lindsay Quan
7347 Barker WaySan Diego CA 92119
Text2017 EST 226491—Estate of Kathleen R. Lewis. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 7, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
