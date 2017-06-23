Date Filed Friday, June 23, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226491 Date Died March 6, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Aug 7, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 226491—Estate of Kathleen R. Lewis. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 7, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.