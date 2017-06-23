Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226492
- Date Died
- August 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Patricia Kostenko
26917 Southwood LaneOlmsted Twp OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Wickens, Herzer, Panza, Cook & Batista
35765 Chester Road
Avon OH 44011-1262
Decedent
Priscilla E. Brosch
2116 Walter RoadWestlake OH 44145
Fiduciary
Fiduciary's Attorney
Text2017 EST 226492—Estate of Priscilla E. Brosch. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. C. Wiersma, atty.
