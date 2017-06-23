Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226492
Date Died
August 28, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Patricia Kostenko
26917 Southwood Lane
Olmsted Twp OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
David Charles Wiersma
Wickens, Herzer, Panza, Cook & Batista
35765 Chester Road
Avon OH 44011-1262

Decedent

Priscilla E. Brosch
2116 Walter Road
Westlake OH 44145

Fiduciary

Text

2017 EST 226492—Estate of Priscilla E. Brosch. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. C. Wiersma, atty.
