Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226494
Date Died
June 15, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 16, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Kecia Roey
11529 Buckey Rd #103
Cleveland OH 44104

Decedent

Aramis De'von Roey
13206 Ferris Ave Up
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2017 EST 226494—Estate of Aramis De'von Roey. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 16, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
