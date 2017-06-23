Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226494
- Date Died
- June 15, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGAug 16, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Kecia Roey
11529 Buckey Rd #103Cleveland OH 44104
Decedent
Aramis De'von Roey
13206 Ferris Ave UpCleveland OH 44105
Text2017 EST 226494—Estate of Aramis De'von Roey. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 16, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
