Date Filed Friday, June 23, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226494 Date Died June 15, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Aug 16, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 226494—Estate of Aramis De'von Roey. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 16, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.