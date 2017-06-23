Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226495
Date Died
May 22, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

James R. Nesper
22900 Center Ridge Road, Apt. 407
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Monday, May 22, 2017

Applicant

Carol C. Nesper
4305 Woodbine Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
William Joseph Day
William J Day
9100 S Hills Blvd
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Fiduciary

Carol C. Nesper
4305 Woodbine Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113
Fiduciary's Attorney
William Joseph Day
William J Day
9100 S Hills Blvd
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Text

2017 EST 226495—Estate of James R. Nesper. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. W. J. Day, atty.
