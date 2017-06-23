Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226495
- Date Died
- May 22, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
James R. Nesper
22900 Center Ridge Road, Apt. 407Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant
Carol C. Nesper
4305 Woodbine Ave.Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
William J Day
9100 S Hills Blvd
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Fiduciary
Carol C. Nesper
4305 Woodbine Ave.Cleveland OH 44113
Fiduciary's Attorney
William J Day
9100 S Hills Blvd
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Text2017 EST 226495—Estate of James R. Nesper. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. W. J. Day, atty.
