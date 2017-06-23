Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226499
- Date Died
- December 24, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Barbara Digiovine
735 East 241Euclid OH 44123
Applicant
Michael Digiovine
735 East 241Euclid OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
Jancura & Associates, LLC
689 Sunset Avenue
Sheffield Lake OH 44054
Text2017 EST 226499—Estate of Barbara Digiovine. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. D. Jancura, atty.
