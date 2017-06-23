Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226499
Date Died
December 24, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Barbara Digiovine
735 East 241
Euclid OH 44123

Date Died :Saturday, December 24, 2016

Applicant

Michael Digiovine
735 East 241
Euclid OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
Diana Delmar Jancura
Jancura & Associates, LLC
689 Sunset Avenue
Sheffield Lake OH 44054

Text

2017 EST 226499—Estate of Barbara Digiovine. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. D. Jancura, atty.
