Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226505
Date Died
January 2, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Carole M. Trivisonno
5487 Ridgebury Boulevard
Highland Heights OH 44124

Applicant

Ronald Trivisonno
5487 Ridgebury Boulevard
Highland Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Louis Anthony D'Amico
Argie, D'Amico & Vitantonio
6449 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Village OH 44143-3404

Fiduciary

Ronald Trivisonno
5487 Ridgebury Boulevard
Highland Heights OH 44124
Fiduciary's Attorney
Louis Anthony D'Amico
Argie, D'Amico & Vitantonio
6449 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Village OH 44143-3404

Text

2017 EST 226505—Estate of Carole M. Trivisonno. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. A. D'Amico, atty.
