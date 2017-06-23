Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226505
- Date Died
- January 2, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Carole M. Trivisonno
5487 Ridgebury BoulevardHighland Heights OH 44124
Date Died :Monday, January 2, 2017
Applicant
Ronald Trivisonno
5487 Ridgebury BoulevardHighland Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Argie, D'Amico & Vitantonio
6449 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Village OH 44143-3404
Fiduciary
Ronald Trivisonno
5487 Ridgebury BoulevardHighland Heights OH 44124
Fiduciary's Attorney
Argie, D'Amico & Vitantonio
6449 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Village OH 44143-3404
Text2017 EST 226505—Estate of Carole M. Trivisonno. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. A. D'Amico, atty.
About your information and the public record.