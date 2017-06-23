Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226508
- Date Died
- January 26, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Applicant
Daniel A. Novinc
7316 Creekwood DriveNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094
Decedent
Daniel F. Novinc
1811 Idelhurst DriveEuclid OH 44117
Date Died :Thursday, January 26, 2017
Text2017 EST 226508—Estate of Daniel F. Novinc. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. R. J. Zele, atty.
About your information and the public record.