Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226508
Date Died
January 26, 2017
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Applicant

Daniel A. Novinc
7316 Creekwood Drive
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Joseph Zele
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094

Decedent

Daniel F. Novinc
1811 Idelhurst Drive
Euclid OH 44117

Date Died :Thursday, January 26, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226508—Estate of Daniel F. Novinc. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. R. J. Zele, atty.
