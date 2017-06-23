Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226515
Date Died
January 29, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Alan E. Kravitz
1801 Ridgebrook Circle
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Sunday, January 29, 2017

Applicant

Marilyn I. Kravitz
1801 Ridgebrook Circle
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Harold Lee Hom
Harold L. Hom Co., LPA
30200 Detroit Road, Suite D
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 226515—Estate of Alan E. Kravitz. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. H. L. Hom, atty.
