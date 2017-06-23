Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226515
- Date Died
- January 29, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Alan E. Kravitz
1801 Ridgebrook CircleBeachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Sunday, January 29, 2017
Applicant
Marilyn I. Kravitz
1801 Ridgebrook CircleBeachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Harold L. Hom Co., LPA
30200 Detroit Road, Suite D
Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 EST 226515—Estate of Alan E. Kravitz. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. H. L. Hom, atty.
