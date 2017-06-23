Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226518
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 25, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Applicant
Aisia Townes
1200 E. 173rd St.Cleveland OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Kisling Nestico & Redick LLC
3412 W Market St
Akron OH 44333
Ward
Sean Lyndon Henderson
1200 E. 173rd St.Cleveland OH 44119
Text2017 GRD 226518—Re: Sean Lyndon Henderson. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Jul. 25, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. A. J. Polizzi, Jr., atty.
