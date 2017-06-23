Date Filed Friday, June 23, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD226518 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jul 25, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code MST

Text 2017 GRD 226518—Re: Sean Lyndon Henderson. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Jul. 25, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. A. J. Polizzi, Jr., atty.