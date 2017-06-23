Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 23, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226518
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 25, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
MST

Applicant

Aisia Townes
1200 E. 173rd St.
Cleveland OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony John Polizzi Jr.
Kisling Nestico & Redick LLC
3412 W Market St
Akron OH 44333

Ward

Sean Lyndon Henderson
1200 E. 173rd St.
Cleveland OH 44119

Text

2017 GRD 226518—Re: Sean Lyndon Henderson. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Jul. 25, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. A. J. Polizzi, Jr., atty.
