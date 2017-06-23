Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC226521
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGAug 7, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Applicant
Shante Edwards
305 Avery AvenueBedford OH 44146
Old Name
De'neil Jamar Edwards
305 Avery AvenueBedford OH 44146
New Name
De'neil Jamar Thompson
305 Avery AvenueBedford OH 44146
Text2017 MSC 226521—Re: De'neil Jamar Edwards. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Aug. 7, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
