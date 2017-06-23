Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 23, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC226521
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Aug 7, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Applicant

Shante Edwards
305 Avery Avenue
Bedford OH 44146

Old Name

De'neil Jamar Edwards
305 Avery Avenue
Bedford OH 44146

New Name

De'neil Jamar Thompson
305 Avery Avenue
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2017 MSC 226521—Re: De'neil Jamar Edwards. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Aug. 7, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
