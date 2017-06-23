Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226523
- Date Died
- April 25, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Beverly A. Wondrak
8135 Thackeray CourtBroadview Heights OH 44147
Date Died :Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Applicant
Frank W. Wondrak
1882 East Parkhaven DriveSeven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Ziegler Metzger LLP
1111 Superior Ave. #1000
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 226523—Estate of Beverly A. Wondrak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. J. Roth, atty.
