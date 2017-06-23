Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226523
Date Died
April 25, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Beverly A. Wondrak
8135 Thackeray Court
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Applicant

Frank W. Wondrak
1882 East Parkhaven Drive
Seven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Lisa J. Roth
Ziegler Metzger LLP
1111 Superior Ave. #1000
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 226523—Estate of Beverly A. Wondrak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. J. Roth, atty.
