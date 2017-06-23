Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226524
- Date Died
- March 15, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Ester L. Moss
2251 Edgerton RoadUniversity Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Ulmer & Berne LLP
1660 W 2nd St #1100
Cleveland OH 44113-1448
Decedent
Milton J. Moss
2251 Edgerton RoadUniversity Heights OH 44118
Date Died :Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Text2017 EST 226524—Estate of Milton J. Moss. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Goldsmith, atty.
