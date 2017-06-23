Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226524
Date Died
March 15, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Ester L. Moss
2251 Edgerton Road
University Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
James Arthur Goldsmith
Ulmer & Berne LLP
1660 W 2nd St #1100
Cleveland OH 44113-1448

Decedent

Milton J. Moss
2251 Edgerton Road
University Heights OH 44118

Date Died :Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226524—Estate of Milton J. Moss. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Goldsmith, atty.
