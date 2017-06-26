Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 26, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226530
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 17, 2017 11:30 AM
Filing Code
TRFIPE

Applicant

Brad Howard Swimmer
2781 Shaker Crest Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Yuri Romonn Venters
Dreyfuss Williams & Associates Co., LPA
1801 E. 9th St., Suite 1110
Cleveland OH 44114

Ward

Ethel Fisch
Brookdale Richmond Heights, 3 Homewood Place
Richmond Heights OH 44143

Text

2017 GRD 226530—Re: Ethel Fisch. Set for hearing Jul. 17, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. Y. R. Venters, atty.
