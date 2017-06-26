Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226530
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 17, 2017 11:30 AM
- Filing Code
- TRFIPE
Applicant
Brad Howard Swimmer
2781 Shaker Crest Blvd.Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Dreyfuss Williams & Associates Co., LPA
1801 E. 9th St., Suite 1110
Cleveland OH 44114
Ward
Ethel Fisch
Brookdale Richmond Heights, 3 Homewood PlaceRichmond Heights OH 44143
Text2017 GRD 226530—Re: Ethel Fisch. Set for hearing Jul. 17, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. Y. R. Venters, atty.
About your information and the public record.