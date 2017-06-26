Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226531
- Date Died
- June 6, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 8, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Valerie J. Kalista
6430 Grand Cypress WayMason OH 45040
Decedent
Jill M. Kalista
16978 Bear Creek LaneStrongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Text2017 EST 226531—Estate of Jill M. Kalista. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 8, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
About your information and the public record.