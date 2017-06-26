Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226531
Date Died
June 6, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 8, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Valerie J. Kalista
6430 Grand Cypress Way
Mason OH 45040

Decedent

Jill M. Kalista
16978 Bear Creek Lane
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2017 EST 226531—Estate of Jill M. Kalista. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 8, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
