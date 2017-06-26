Date Filed Monday, June 26, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226532 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died August 28, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 226532—Estate of Albert Paul Di Vincenzo Jr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. T. N. Toma, atty.