Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226532
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- August 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Albert Paul Di Vincenzo
1000 Woodlane DriveCleveland OH 44143
Date Died :Sunday, August 28, 2016
Applicant
Martin P. Di Vincenzo
1290 Bonnie View RoadHollister CA 95023
Applicant's Attorney
Toma & Associates, L.P.A., Inc.
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094
Text2017 EST 226532—Estate of Albert Paul Di Vincenzo Jr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. T. N. Toma, atty.
About your information and the public record.