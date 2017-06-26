Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC226537
- Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARINGAug 7, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
Old Name
Susan K. Hughley
2016 MarlindaleCleveland Hts. OH 44118
Old Name's Attorney
Cavitch Familo & Durkin
Twentieth Floor
Cleveland OH 44114
New Name
Susan K. Sering
2016 MarlindaleCleveland Hts. OH 44118
Text2017 MSC 226537—Re: Susan K. Hughley. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Aug. 7, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. T. W. Bartimole, atty.
