Date Filed
Monday, June 26, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC226537
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Aug 7, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

Old Name

Susan K. Hughley
2016 Marlindale
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Old Name's Attorney
Todd Welles Bartimole
Cavitch Familo & Durkin
Twentieth Floor
Cleveland OH 44114

New Name

Susan K. Sering
2016 Marlindale
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118

Text

2017 MSC 226537—Re: Susan K. Hughley. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Aug. 7, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. T. W. Bartimole, atty.
