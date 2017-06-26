Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 26, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226540
Hearing
CONSERVATOR HEARING
Jul 27, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
CFP

Proposed Conservator

Matthew Harris Lucas
526 Superior Avenue, E, Suite 320
Cleveland OH 44114

Conservatee

Thomas F. Peterson
3060 Lander Road
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Conservatee's Attorney
Susan Margaret Evans
Lustig, Evans & Lucas Co., L.P.A.
526 Superior Ave. E
Cleveland OH 44114-1964

Text

2017 GRD 226540—Re: Thomas F. Peterson Jr. Application for conservatorship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. S. M. Evans, atty.
