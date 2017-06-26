Date Filed Monday, June 26, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD226540 Hearing CONSERVATOR HEARING Jul 27, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code CFP

Text 2017 GRD 226540—Re: Thomas F. Peterson Jr. Application for conservatorship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. S. M. Evans, atty.