Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226540
- Hearing
-
CONSERVATOR HEARINGJul 27, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CFP
Proposed Conservator
Matthew Harris Lucas
526 Superior Avenue, E, Suite 320Cleveland OH 44114
Conservatee
Thomas F. Peterson
3060 Lander RoadPepper Pike OH 44124
Conservatee's Attorney
Lustig, Evans & Lucas Co., L.P.A.
526 Superior Ave. E
Cleveland OH 44114-1964
Text2017 GRD 226540—Re: Thomas F. Peterson Jr. Application for conservatorship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. S. M. Evans, atty.
