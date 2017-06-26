Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226545
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
March 30, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Eddie Daniel
12015 Summerland Ave.
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Thursday, March 30, 2017

Applicant

Henry Daniel
6706 Hough Ave.
Cleveland OH 44103
Applicant's Attorney
Sarah Lynne Lukwinski-Shemo
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 226545—Estate of Eddie Daniel Jr. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. S. L. Lukwinski-Shemo, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 