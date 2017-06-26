Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226546
Date Died
June 3, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Mary Vizsolyi
7919 Thornton Dr.
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Saturday, June 3, 2017

Applicant

Joseph Buska
6531 Olde York Rd.
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Robert John Golubski
Robert J. Golubski
6500 Fullerton Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105

Fiduciary

Joseph Buksa
6531 Olde York Rd.
Parma Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Robert John Golubski
Robert J. Golubski
6500 Fullerton Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2017 EST 226546—Estate of Mary Vizsolyi. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Golubski, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 