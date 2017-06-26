Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226546
- Date Died
- June 3, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Mary Vizsolyi
7919 Thornton Dr.Parma OH 44129
Applicant
Joseph Buska
6531 Olde York Rd.Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Robert J. Golubski
6500 Fullerton Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105
Fiduciary
Joseph Buksa
6531 Olde York Rd.Parma Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Robert J. Golubski
6500 Fullerton Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105
Text2017 EST 226546—Estate of Mary Vizsolyi. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Golubski, atty.
