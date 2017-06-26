Date Filed Monday, June 26, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD226547 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jul 20, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 226547—Re: John W. Decker. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 20, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. D. A. Rotman, atty.