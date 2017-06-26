Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226547
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 20, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Dennis A. Rotman
1360 E. 9th St., Suite 600Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis A. Rotman
1360 E. 9th Street, Suite 600
Cleveland OH 44114
Ward
John W. Decker
12225 Huffman Road Apt. 401Parma Heights OH 44130
Text2017 GRD 226547—Re: John W. Decker. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 20, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. D. A. Rotman, atty.
