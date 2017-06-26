Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 26, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226547
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 20, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Dennis A. Rotman
1360 E. 9th St., Suite 600
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis Arnold Rotman
Dennis A. Rotman
1360 E. 9th Street, Suite 600
Cleveland OH 44114

Ward

John W. Decker
12225 Huffman Road Apt. 401
Parma Heights OH 44130

Text

2017 GRD 226547—Re: John W. Decker. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 20, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. D. A. Rotman, atty.
