Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226549
Date Died
May 13, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Elizabth H. Akers
23500 Stanford Road
Shaker Heights OH 44122

Date Died :Saturday, May 13, 2017

Applicant

Robert W. Akers
23500 Stanford Road
Shaker Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Denise Dzurec Bell
McSherry & Company
529 E. Washington
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Text

2017 EST 226549—Estate of Elizabth H. Akers. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. D. Bell, atty.
