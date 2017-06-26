Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226549
- Date Died
- May 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Elizabth H. Akers
23500 Stanford RoadShaker Heights OH 44122
Date Died :Saturday, May 13, 2017
Applicant
Robert W. Akers
23500 Stanford RoadShaker Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
McSherry & Company
529 E. Washington
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Text2017 EST 226549—Estate of Elizabth H. Akers. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. D. Bell, atty.
