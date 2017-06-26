Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226550
- Date Died
- December 20, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Frances E. Rogers
19410 Maple Heights Blvd.Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
David S. Grendel
7111 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131
Decedent
Jean E. Stollar
13407 Woodward Blvd.Garfield Heights OH 44125
Date Died :Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Text2017 EST 226550—Estate of Jean E. Stollar. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. S. Grendel, atty.
