Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226550
Date Died
December 20, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Frances E. Rogers
19410 Maple Heights Blvd.
Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
David Stanley Grendel
David S. Grendel
7111 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131

Decedent

Jean E. Stollar
13407 Woodward Blvd.
Garfield Heights OH 44125

Text

2017 EST 226550—Estate of Jean E. Stollar. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. S. Grendel, atty.
