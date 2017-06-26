Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226551
- Date Died
- June 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Joanne B. Spann
6180 Brookside RoadIndependence OH 44131
Applicant
David S. Grendel
6587 Wood AvenueIndependence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
David S. Grendel
7111 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131
Text2017 EST 226551—Estate of Joanne B. Spann. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. S. Grendel, atty.
