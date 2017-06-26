Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226555
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- January 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Carol Y. Perdue
260 Riverside Drive, Apt. 4eNew York NY 10025
Applicant's Attorney
Donald Butler & Associates
75 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
James Rutherford Perdue
1148 Rutherford RoadCleveland Hts. OH 44112
Date Died :Monday, January 9, 2017
Text2017 EST 226555—Estate of James Rutherford Perdue. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. D. Butler, atty.
About your information and the public record.