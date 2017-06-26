Date Filed Monday, June 26, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226555 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died January 9, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 226555—Estate of James Rutherford Perdue. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. D. Butler, atty.