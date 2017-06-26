Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226555
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
January 9, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Carol Y. Perdue
260 Riverside Drive, Apt. 4e
New York NY 10025
Applicant's Attorney
Donald Butler
Donald Butler & Associates
75 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

James Rutherford Perdue
1148 Rutherford Road
Cleveland Hts. OH 44112

Date Died :Monday, January 9, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226555—Estate of James Rutherford Perdue. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. D. Butler, atty.
