Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226556
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 20, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Joyce Fritz
1374 Lakewood AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Applicant
Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Rd., P.o. Box 31776Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131
Text2017 GRD 226556—Re: Joyce Fritz. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 20, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. G. T. Stralka, atty.
