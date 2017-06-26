Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 26, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226556
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 20, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Joyce Fritz
1374 Lakewood Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Applicant

Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Rd., P.o. Box 31776
Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory T. Stralka
Gregory T. Stralka
6509 Brecksville Road
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 GRD 226556—Re: Joyce Fritz. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 20, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. G. T. Stralka, atty.
