Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226558
Date Died
June 9, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Jerry L. Maddox
9909 Newton Avenu
Cleveland OH 44106
Applicant's Attorney
Maria Louise Shinn
The Shinn Law Firm, LLC
12511 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-5004

Decedent

Richard K. Gardner
1890 East 107th Street #507
Cleveland OH 44106

Date Died :Friday, June 9, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226558—Estate of Richard K. Gardner. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. L. Shinn, atty.
