Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226558
- Date Died
- June 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Jerry L. Maddox
9909 Newton AvenuCleveland OH 44106
Applicant's Attorney
The Shinn Law Firm, LLC
12511 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-5004
Decedent
Richard K. Gardner
1890 East 107th Street #507Cleveland OH 44106
Date Died :Friday, June 9, 2017
Text2017 EST 226558—Estate of Richard K. Gardner. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. L. Shinn, atty.
