Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226560
- Filing Code
- PDM
Applicant
Anna M. Caruthers
6333 Rockledge DriveBrecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony Rinaldi & Company, LLC
1360 W 9th St Ste 310
Cleveland OH 44113
Ward
Drew Max Vincenzo Caruthers
6333 Rockledge DriveBrecksville OH 44141
Text2017 GRD 226560—Re: Drew Max Vincenzo Caruthers. Application to pay or deliver minor without guardian. A. Rinaldi, atty.
