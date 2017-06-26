Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 26, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226560
Filing Code
PDM

Applicant

Anna M. Caruthers
6333 Rockledge Drive
Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony Rinaldi
Anthony Rinaldi & Company, LLC
1360 W 9th St Ste 310
Cleveland OH 44113

Ward

Drew Max Vincenzo Caruthers
6333 Rockledge Drive
Brecksville OH 44141

Text

2017 GRD 226560—Re: Drew Max Vincenzo Caruthers. Application to pay or deliver minor without guardian. A. Rinaldi, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 