Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226563
Date Died
March 10, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Rosa Lee Kellogg
14471 Pin Oak Drive
Strongsville OH 44136

Applicant

Brian E. Kellogg
11474 Craig Drive
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Bradley Aaron Somogyi
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Fiduciary

Brian E. Kellogg
11474 Craig Drive
Strongsville OH 44149
Fiduciary's Attorney
Bradley Aaron Somogyi
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 226563—Estate of Rosa Lee Kellogg. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. A. Somogyi, atty.
