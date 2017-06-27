Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226563
- Date Died
- March 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Rosa Lee Kellogg
14471 Pin Oak DriveStrongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Friday, March 10, 2017
Applicant
Brian E. Kellogg
11474 Craig DriveStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Fiduciary
Brian E. Kellogg
11474 Craig DriveStrongsville OH 44149
Fiduciary's Attorney
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 226563—Estate of Rosa Lee Kellogg. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. A. Somogyi, atty.
About your information and the public record.