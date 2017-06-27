Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226568
- Date Died
- May 22, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
William E. Schiefler
21775 Cottonwood DriveRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Monday, May 22, 2017
Applicant
Therese M. Gargus
1969 North Ridge RoadLorain OH 44055
Applicant's Attorney
20050 Lakeshore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123
Text2017 EST 226568—Estate of William E. Schiefler. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. M. Rich, atty.
About your information and the public record.