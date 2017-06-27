Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226568
Date Died
May 22, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

William E. Schiefler
21775 Cottonwood Drive
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Monday, May 22, 2017

Applicant

Therese M. Gargus
1969 North Ridge Road
Lorain OH 44055
Applicant's Attorney
Linda Marie Rich
20050 Lakeshore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2017 EST 226568—Estate of William E. Schiefler. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. M. Rich, atty.
