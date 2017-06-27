Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226569
Date Died
May 29, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 10, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Charlie L. Gardner
Gateway Nursing Facility, 3 Gateway Drive
Cleveland OH 44119

Date Died :Monday, May 29, 2017

Applicant

James D. Gardner
908 Trevitt Circle N
Euclid OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 226569—Estate of Charlie L. Gardner. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 10, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
