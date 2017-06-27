Date Filed Tuesday, June 27, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226569 Date Died May 29, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Aug 10, 2017 2:30 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 226569—Estate of Charlie L. Gardner. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 10, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.