Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226569
- Date Died
- May 29, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 10, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Charlie L. Gardner
Gateway Nursing Facility, 3 Gateway DriveCleveland OH 44119
Date Died :Monday, May 29, 2017
Applicant
James D. Gardner
908 Trevitt Circle NEuclid OH 44143
Text2017 EST 226569—Estate of Charlie L. Gardner. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 10, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
About your information and the public record.